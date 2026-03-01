Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other UFP Industries news, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 310,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,649,774.58. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.33). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

