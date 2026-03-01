Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 119,142.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,142 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amrize were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRZ. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRZ shares. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Amrize in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of AMRZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amrize’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Amrize news, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 1,200 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $76,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,332.48. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

