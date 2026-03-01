Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,566 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 164.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.89.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2%

KHC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued broad, steep cuts to KHC’s near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts and carries a “Strong Sell” rating — examples include Q2 2026 cut from $0.68 to $0.51, FY2026 from $2.54 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.61 to $2.10, plus multiple quarterly downgrades. The revisions materially lower earnings visibility and are the main negative driver for the stock today. MarketBeat – KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Articles

