Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 66,245 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 531.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,556.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.2%

FTNT stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

