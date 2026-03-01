Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 344.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,581 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.12% of Millrose Properties worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,093,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Millrose Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Millrose Properties Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE MRP opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter. Millrose Properties had a net margin of 67.42% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

About Millrose Properties

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.