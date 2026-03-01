Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 32,413 Accenture PLC $ACN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,966,000 after buying an additional 781,211 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $188.73 and a 1 year high of $359.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.50 and its 200 day moving average is $251.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

