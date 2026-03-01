Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 6,071 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Nova worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 69.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 359,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 146,932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Nova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,342,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,365,000 after acquiring an additional 129,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 2,128.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nova by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,200,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova by 120.5% during the second quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 181,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $438.86 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $507.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.43 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 29.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Research raised shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nova from $370.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

