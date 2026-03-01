Qantas Airways Limited (QAN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on April 14th

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 199.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passengers and air freight, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs. The company operates a fleet of aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands. Qantas Airways Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Mascot, Australia.

