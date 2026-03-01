Qantas Airways Limited (QAN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on April 14th

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 199.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Qantas Airways
