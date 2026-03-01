Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,131,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 287.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Pure Storage reported its first $1.06B quarter, non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 (beats) and raised FY27 revenue/profit outlook driven by hyperscaler demand. This underpins near-term growth expectations. Read More.

Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Pure Storage reported its first $1.06B quarter, non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 (beats) and raised FY27 revenue/profit outlook driven by hyperscaler demand. This underpins near-term growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rebrand and strategic M&A — The company rebranded as Everpure and signed a deal to acquire data‑intelligence firm 1touch, signaling a move from hardware-centric storage toward data management/AI capabilities that could expand TAM and gross-margin mix over time. Read More.

Rebrand and strategic M&A — The company rebranded as Everpure and signed a deal to acquire data‑intelligence firm 1touch, signaling a move from hardware-centric storage toward data management/AI capabilities that could expand TAM and gross-margin mix over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/takeaway coverage — Several bullish pieces argue Everpure is capitalizing on hyperscaler AI demand, price increases and NAND procurement shifts that should protect margins and support FY27 growth (supporting a “buy” thesis). Read More.

Bullish analyst/takeaway coverage — Several bullish pieces argue Everpure is capitalizing on hyperscaler AI demand, price increases and NAND procurement shifts that should protect margins and support FY27 growth (supporting a “buy” thesis). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentations and management commentary — Transcripts from Susquehanna and Bernstein conferences and the Q4 earnings call provide detail on product positioning, hyperscaler traction and go‑to‑market; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Read More.

Investor presentations and management commentary — Transcripts from Susquehanna and Bernstein conferences and the Q4 earnings call provide detail on product positioning, hyperscaler traction and go‑to‑market; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation concerns — Some commentary flags supply strains, pricing pressure in segments, and a high valuation (elevated P/E), which can make the stock sensitive to any execution slips. Zacks notes these risks despite the beat. Read More.

Analyst/valuation concerns — Some commentary flags supply strains, pricing pressure in segments, and a high valuation (elevated P/E), which can make the stock sensitive to any execution slips. Zacks notes these risks despite the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst ratings — Barclays raised its target to $81 (equal weight) while UBS raised its target to $63 but kept a sell rating; the split shows disagreement on whether rebrand/growth justify the current multiple, contributing to intraday selling. Read More. Read More.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

