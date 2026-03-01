PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised PubMatic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.58. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $42,025.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,611.09. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $162,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,714.85. This represents a 39.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,650 shares of company stock worth $3,434,455. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PubMatic by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PubMatic by 264.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in PubMatic by 120.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 506.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

