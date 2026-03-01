Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. $PROV Stake Cut by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,137 shares during the period. Provident Financial accounts for about 1.6% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 5.63% of Provident Financial worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.00 on Friday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Provident Financial Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PROV) is a bank holding company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank. With origins dating back to 1839, the company has grown into a full-service financial institution offering a broad spectrum of products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients.

The company’s principal business activities include retail banking, commercial lending, mortgage finance and wealth management.

