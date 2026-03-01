Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $41,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 324,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 477,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $88.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.