ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,921 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 29th total of 21,029 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.87.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
