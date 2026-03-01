ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,921 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 29th total of 21,029 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 6.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

