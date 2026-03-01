Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 48,387.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130,163 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.24% of Power Integrations worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after buying an additional 213,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 605,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 288,493 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $167,853.82. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,681.18. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $98,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 95,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,014.28. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,518 shares of company stock worth $1,920,642. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

