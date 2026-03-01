Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $650,708.96 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas Powell sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.44, for a total value of $650,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 650,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,379,537.60. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

POWL stock opened at $523.60 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $612.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.11.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $251.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

