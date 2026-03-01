PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

PolyPid Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in PolyPid by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

