Plumas Bancorp $PLBC Holdings Lifted by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp comprises 3.5% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Plumas Bancorp worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 44,800.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $255,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLBC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, Director Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $42,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,925. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California’s rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank’s product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Further Reading

