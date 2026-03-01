Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.75. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.8050, with a volume of 51,830 shares changing hands.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 34.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues this objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income and equity securities. Its focus is on high-yield corporate debt, bank loans, convertibles, preferred stocks and emerging-market debt instruments.

Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates assets across a range of credit sectors and maturities, blending investment-grade obligations with higher-yielding and non-investment-grade issues.

