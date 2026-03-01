Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $361,644.80 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,317.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

