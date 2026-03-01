Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $361,644.80 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,317.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20.
  • On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.
  • On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.
  • On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $365,798.40.
  • On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.
  • On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.
  • On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.
  • On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.
  • On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

