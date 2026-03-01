Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,213 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 76.4% in the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9%

PFE stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.