Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

PEB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Compass Point cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $349.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.03 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,207 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,736.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,256 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

