PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,101,444 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 29th total of 3,268,553 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,003.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,003.6 days.

PCCW Stock Down 4.8%

OTCMKTS PCWLF opened at $0.72 on Friday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS: PCWLF) is a Hong Kong–based telecommunications and technology services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning fixed-line and mobile communications, broadband internet, and media content. Through its flagship subsidiary, HKT, PCCW operates Hong Kong’s largest fixed-line network and one of the territory’s leading broadband platforms. The company also offers mobile services under the CSL brand, serving both residential and enterprise customers across the region.

Beyond traditional telecom offerings, PCCW provides a range of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centre services and IT consultancy.

