PAR Technology Corporation $PAR Stock Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 364,892 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 298,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 234,009 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 52.5% in the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 497,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 171,350 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,482,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,834,000 after buying an additional 158,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,751,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 137,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $230,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,719.93. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 146,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,564,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,444.52. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 196,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,730 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAR Technology

Key Headlines Impacting PAR Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.35. PAR Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.