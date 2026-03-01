Palu Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $728.11 Thousand (PALU)

Palu (PALU) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Palu has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Palu token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Palu has a total market cap of $728.11 thousand and $660.23 thousand worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,215.79 or 0.99977052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Palu Token Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Palu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00080273 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $643,920.76 traded over the last 24 hours.”

