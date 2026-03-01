Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 331 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the January 29th total of 144 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 2,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (QQQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 US large-cap growth stocks screened from the Nasdaq-100 components for above average free cash-flow. Holdings are weighted by their price momentum score. QQQG was launched on Aug 19, 2024 and is issued by Pacer.

