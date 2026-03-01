Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Bought by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,662 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 4.5% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $61,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 57.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,486. This represents a 62.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,175.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $92.33 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

View Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.