Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 45.4% – Here’s Why

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was down 45.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5495.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Orgenesis, Inc is a cell and gene therapy company that develops and commercializes point-of-care manufacturing platforms for autologous and allogeneic therapies. The company offers an end-to-end solution that spans from R&D through clinical and commercial production, targeting applications in oncology, neurology, and various rare diseases. Orgenesis’ technology platforms are designed to streamline the complex processes involved in cell isolation, genetic modification, expansion and cryopreservation.

The company’s flagship offering is its automated Prodigy® platform, which integrates cell processing workflows into a closed, single-use system.

