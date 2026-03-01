Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 7,334 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 2.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,090,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,704 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,402,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,727,000 after purchasing an additional 133,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 2,251,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,416,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.