Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $118,976,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,219,000 after acquiring an additional 884,160 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,929,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 793,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,169,000 after purchasing an additional 432,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132,604. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto bought 594 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.24 per share, with a total value of $99,934.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,501.12. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

