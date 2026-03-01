Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,722 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $340.85 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.35. The company has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Street support: JPMorgan raised its price target to $325 and remains constructive, giving buy‑side validation and likely contributing to bullish flows.

Promotions and LTOs driving traffic: The U.S. rollout of the "Big Arch" supersized burger and national $1 McMuffin promotions are generating buzz and should lift short‑term visits and digital engagement, supporting revenue and comp trends.

Loyalty and digital momentum: Coverage highlights McDonald's rewards and app-driven promotions are improving visit frequency and ticket, a structural tailwind for margins and recurring sales.

Dividend income visibility: Management confirmed a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex‑div March 3, payable March 17), supporting demand from income‑oriented investors.

Mixed analyst estimate moves from Zacks: Zacks updated numerous quarterly and FY2027/28 EPS estimates — lifting some full‑year/quarter forecasts while trimming others. The net effect is ambiguous for near‑term sentiment but shows analysts are actively re‑modeling. (Zacks coverage also discusses value strategy sustaining traffic.)

Product novelty tests: International menu items and limited‑time offers can boost visits but their incremental margin impact is uncertain; useful for short‑term traffic but not a proven long‑term earnings catalyst.

Insider selling: Executives disclosed sales (including a recent sale by Joe Erlinger), which can spook some investors even if part of routine diversification.

Regional ad controversy: A Ramadan ad in Germany showing empty boxes drew criticism — a reputational headline that may pressure local sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect global fundamentals.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.57.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

