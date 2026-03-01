Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%
Walt Disney stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is partnering with OpenAI to deploy AI for franchise content and creativity and has reached a peace agreement with Florida authorities to move forward on large-scale expansion in the state — a potential long-term revenue and content lever if execution goes well. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Positive Sentiment: Disney unveiled new 2026 attractions, refurbishments and guest experiences across its parks — planned capex that should help drive attendance, per-capita spending and merchandising opportunities. Disney unveils new attractions, refurbishments, and experiences for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: New park offerings aimed at families (e.g., Olaf-led drawing classes, new live experiences such as Goofy’s Mystery Tour) are incremental attendance drivers and low-risk ways to boost guest engagement and F&B/merch capture. Disney: New drawing classes will feature Olaf animatronic
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile pieces on CEO Josh D’Amaro highlight his mandate to navigate AI, revitalize Star Wars/Marvel and sustain park momentum — leadership clarity could be a catalyst, but results depend on execution over multiple years. Can New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Weather AI, Revitalize ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel and Save the Magic Kingdom?
- Neutral Sentiment: Kristina Schake’s planned departure as Chief Communications Officer is noted in coverage; leadership turnover in communications is watchable but not immediately material to cash flows. Disney’s AI Bet And Florida Expansion Reshape Parks And IP Story
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say Disneyland abandoned earlier plans for a Villains land, and related redevelopment discussions suggest scope changes and potential write-offs or delays — these can increase near-term capex volatility and push out expected returns. Disneyland abandoned plans for Disney Villains land, report says
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, reporting on a redeveloped — and reportedly expensive — Villains concept for Walt Disney World raises execution and cost-risk concerns that could pressure near-term capital planning and margins. Disney World’s Upcoming Villains Land Is Reportedly Being Redeveloped, And The New Plan Sounds Amazing (And Expensive)
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
