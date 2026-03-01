Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

