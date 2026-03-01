Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fortive by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.