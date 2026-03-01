OFG Bancorp $OFG Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.51% of OFG Bancorp worth $242,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Annette Franqui bought 1,540 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,772.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,686.40. This represents a 81.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $231,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801.67. This trade represents a 94.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:OFG opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business had revenue of $185.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 12% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OFG shares. Zacks Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

