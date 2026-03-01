Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) SVP Sells $842,398.38 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Earl Childress sold 22,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $842,398.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,935.57. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The company had revenue of $668.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

