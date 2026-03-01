NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWPX Infrastructure

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $125.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $300,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,204.70. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $331,296.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,649.25. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $708,142. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NWPX Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NWPX Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NWPX Infrastructure this week:

About NWPX Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.