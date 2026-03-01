NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.19 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $183.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

