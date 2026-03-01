NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Position Trimmed by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in NRG Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $7,461,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. The trade was a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.4%

NRG Energy stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.