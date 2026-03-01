North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 and last traded at GBX 408, with a volume of 178780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £468.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Adebiyi purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 per share, for a total transaction of £452.79. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

