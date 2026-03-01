Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,385 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the January 29th total of 558 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Next Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPY opened at $88.93 on Friday. Next has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXGPY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Next from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Next presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Next

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

