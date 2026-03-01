New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

