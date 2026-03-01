Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $761,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,916.67. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,966 shares of company stock worth $6,474,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $203.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $198.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

