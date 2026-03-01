Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Decreases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $38,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,691,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 576,845 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,894.9% in the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,814,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,468,000 after buying an additional 8,372,612 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,582,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,634,000 after buying an additional 283,513 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,547,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,823,000 after buying an additional 2,427,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,613,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Trending Headlines about Pembina Pipeline

Here are the key news stories impacting Pembina Pipeline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong cash‑flow/EBITDA — Pembina reported Q4 EPS of $0.56 vs. a $0.50 consensus and full‑year adjusted EBITDA of $4,289M and adjusted cash flow from operations of $2,854M, underscoring resilient cash generation that supports distributions and deleveraging. BusinessWire: Pembina Q4 Results

Q4 EPS beat and strong cash‑flow/EBITDA — Pembina reported Q4 EPS of $0.56 vs. a $0.50 consensus and full‑year adjusted EBITDA of $4,289M and adjusted cash flow from operations of $2,854M, underscoring resilient cash generation that supports distributions and deleveraging. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Pembina declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71/share (annualized yield ~6.4%), record/ex‑div date March 16 and payable March 31, which supports income‑oriented investor demand.

Dividend declared — Pembina declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71/share (annualized yield ~6.4%), record/ex‑div date March 16 and payable March 31, which supports income‑oriented investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary / strategy — Earnings call highlights point to strategic advances and operational updates that aim to protect EBITDA and cash flow, but offered limited near‑term growth guidance; useful context for medium‑term outlook. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Call Highlights

Management commentary / strategy — Earnings call highlights point to strategic advances and operational updates that aim to protect EBITDA and cash flow, but offered limited near‑term growth guidance; useful context for medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst rating unchanged — BMO reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no change to near‑term analyst expectations; this is neutral for immediate upside but keeps coverage stable. Finviz: Analyst Note

Analyst rating unchanged — BMO reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no change to near‑term analyst expectations; this is neutral for immediate upside but keeps coverage stable. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and year‑over‑year decline — Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02B vs. analyst expectations near $1.41B and was down ~10.8% YoY; quarterly EPS also fell from $0.92 a year ago, highlighting weaker volumes/markets that could pressure future growth expectations. MarketBeat: Q4 Results & Transcript

Revenue shortfall and year‑over‑year decline — Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02B vs. analyst expectations near $1.41B and was down ~10.8% YoY; quarterly EPS also fell from $0.92 a year ago, highlighting weaker volumes/markets that could pressure future growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings optics — While EPS topped estimates, the combination of a revenue miss and lower YoY profitability may keep valuation multiples constrained until revenue/volume trends stabilize. Zacks: Earnings Coverage

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.