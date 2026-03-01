Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

