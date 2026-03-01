Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.37 and traded as high as $25.36. Movado Group shares last traded at $24.9280, with a volume of 86,530 shares changing hands.

MOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The firm has a market cap of $551.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

In other Movado Group news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $26,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,932.73. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Movado Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Movado Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

