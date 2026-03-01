MotorCycle Holdings Limited (MTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

In other MotorCycle news, insider Robert Cassen acquired 50,000 shares of MotorCycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$157,500.00. Corporate insiders own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

