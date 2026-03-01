Monero (XMR) Price Hits $345.02

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $345.02 or 0.00514605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $6.36 billion and approximately $77.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,044.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00673764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00081222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.22 or 0.00332937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity. Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)Telegram, Facebook, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

