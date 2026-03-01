Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Via Transportation Inc. $VIA

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Via Transportation makes up 1.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Via Transportation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $81,747,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,965,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIA stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88. Via Transportation Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Via Transportation ( NYSE:VIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Via Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Noble Financial cut Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Via Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

