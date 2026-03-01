Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in LB Pharmaceuticals Inc $LBRX

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LB Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $142,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,305,000.

Shares of LBRX stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.45 million and a PE ratio of -39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30. LB Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRX. Roth Mkm began coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

