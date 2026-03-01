Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in News Corporation $NWS

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. News makes up 2.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News by 8.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 73.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy”.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company’s operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

