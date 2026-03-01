Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Immuneering Corporation $IMRX

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Immuneering at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immuneering news, Director Thomas J. Schall purchased 21,645 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,082.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $348,055.10. This trade represents a 40.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 135,441 shares in the company, valued at $589,168.35. This trade represents a 17.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 51,819 shares of company stock worth $234,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $322.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.46. Immuneering Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Immuneering Profile

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

